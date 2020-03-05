I didn't want to give this column a boring headline, so I stole the above Robin Williams quote from a goodhousekeeping.com post about “sunny and uplifting” spring quotes.
What do you think?
I'm fairly certain it has nothing to do about high school spring sports in Washington County, but the recent weather certainly has me optimistic for March and April outdoor activities.
Now that I've typed that, it'll snow on Vets Field just like last year. You'll see.
But, if we have good luck and it doesn't, I want to make sure you're ready to head out and catch your favorite teams in action.
Blair's first spring sporting events happen March 19. The track and field team will be in Seward at Concordia University at 4 p.m., before the baseball team's first pitch at 4:30 p.m. at Bennington.
The girls soccer team, meanwhile, starts the season on the 19th at Krantz Field against Omaha Mercy. That match begins at 7.
A day later, Blair baseball has its first home game against Nebraska City at 4:30 p.m.
The Bears' boys soccer team starts 10 a.m. March 21 at Omaha Benson, while the girls' tennis team also starts in Omaha, but on the 26th. Its first matches are at Dewey Park against Omaha Gross, beginning at 4.
Coach Ross Udey's boys golf team starts the year April 7 at River Wilds Golf Club. BHS will play against Logan View.
Arlington has three spring sports teams, including baseball and track teams that both begin the season March 20. Eagles baseball starts with a 6:30 p.m. game against Omaha Northwest at Omaha Concordia, while the track squad will be in Seward at Concordia University at 9 a.m.
The AHS golf team plays its first official holes April 2 at Stone Creek Golf Course in northwest Omaha. It starts against Omaha Concordia at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Calhoun also plays baseball, golf and track. The baseball team starts its campaign at home, 4:30 p.m. March 19 against Omaha Concordia.
The Pioneers' track and field squad will compete March 24 at Nebraska Wesleyan, beginning at 2 p.m., before the golf team takes to the course April 2 at Tekamah-Herman. The golfers start at 4 p.m. on Northridge Country Club's tee boxes.
So, there you have it. It's spring, so let's party (unless an inevitable late snow ruins all of our plans).
One final note
Hey, one more thing.
Happy anniversary to the 2000 Arlington girls basketball team that won the state championship two decades ago this week. Its been more than a decade since a Washington County hoops team has reached the state tourney, which makes the Eagles' accomplishment stand out all the more even these 20 years later.
