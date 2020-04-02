The sports world keeps turning, doesn't it?
Not like it usually would, but it's still apart of my daily life — even outside of business hours.
This morning — Tuesday morning — I watched Get Up on ESPN2. You wouldn't think Mike Greenberg's guest would have much to talk about, but that was exactly the opposite.
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton went public with his positive COVID-19 diagnosis several weeks ago, and has since recovered, but by the second question of his interview he was back talking football. Greenberg and he covered Drew Brees coming back, but also focused on Taysom Hill (of all players) and Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team in the Saints' division.
The conversation eventually came back to current events, but sometimes its still nice to get lost in conversation about Xs and Os, and the things that used to concern us and sap our attention.
The same could be said about sports radio. Gary Sharp, host of The Gary Sharp Show on 1620 The Zone, talked with Damon Benning about ESPN showing WrestleMania on Tuesday, while also talking future sports schedule changes with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald.
In between, though, Sharp talked about favorite sports moments with his listeners. I believe these conversations can last. Nostalgia can get us by.
Now, you're getting that from me here in the Pilot-Tribune, Enterprise and Arlington Citizen, but you can also get it from television. I've been all over the 30 for 30 documentaries I've missed, and some I've wanted to watch again, over the past couple of weeks.
Who knows when pro and college sports come back, likely with fan restrictions, but until then I'll be alright. I miss the games, but the sports talk lives on. We can keep these conversations going on for as long as we need to.
