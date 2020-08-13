This will be my second-straight week of skirting the “coronavirus and sports” topic.
But I will be focusing on the response to Omaha Public Schools' fall sports cancellations, so I'm not sure “skirting” is the appropriate word. In some ways, I'll be right on topic.
And, before any of you has a hissy-fit, I am for fall sports and college football amid COVID-19. I believe it can be done with a certain level of safety — and manageable risk — but I'm betting weather cancellations aren't the only thing I'll wake up each fall morning fretting.
But, again, I'd rather focus on the response to recent cancellations. I've heard and read over and over in the last five months that kids will be lost without sports. That their lives and futures will be in jeopardy without athletics.
True or not, how is that not troubling to read?
Without extracurriculars — notice that “extra” part — kids' potential in life is shot? I find that unacceptable.
My real-life bills are paid through sports and I still feel the way I do on this topic. Writing on these pages — in this section — was a hope, but not the be-all, end-all. I'll be fine if this opportunity ends, because like my farming father, you've got to roll with the punches.
So many things are taken from us through the course of life — family, friends, jobs and homes, etc. — that sports don't come close to. A sports season's cancellation shouldn't be comparable to the death of a grandparent or a house fire.
And yet many people — including those that have jobs like mine — have been stating and typing that OPS shutting down sports could ruin kids' chances at being productive people in life. Check social media if you don't believe me. I hope those views aren't true.
I'm not a parent, coach or teacher, but I hope the youth of today are learning to be adaptable. If they lose sports, I hope they have backup plans to focus on their studies, their art or their music — anything. I hope they don't take my work, read headlines I write about them, and think that's all of their worth. The honor roll should be more important than the all-state list that comes across my desk anyway.
Lastly, I recently watched a documentary on Netflix called “Undefeated.” It's an Academy Award winning tale of an inner-city high school football team in Memphis, Tenn. The story is about how the team gives the kids structure, goals and a family away from their own.
I agree with all of that. Sports gave me so much growing up. But the high school coach in Memphis, Bill Courtney, makes an extremely valuable point during the film. He says, “Football doesn't build character. It reveals it.”
Yes, I think that coach would fight like hell for a season this fall. It's what we all want. But that coach also wanted so much more for those kids beyond the sport. Those things should be the priority.
(0) comments
