This was almost a fired-up column about high school sports and coronavirus, but I decided to take a deep breath and talk about Enterprise Media Group photography for the second week in a row instead.
The bossman did get me a replacement camera, by the way. Hooray!
But the real subject on tap is the 2014 youth basketball photo printed alongside this column. Blair's Taylor McCabe is wrestling the ball away from Arlington's Kate Miller six years ago.
Miller, if you've paid attention to this paper in recent years, has developed her athletic skills into major contributions on both the Eagles' volleyball and basketball teams through her first two high school years.
McCabe, meanwhile, has only been mentioned in the Enterprise in passing during my tenure. She's a great athlete, no doubt, but just outside the coverage area at Fremont High School. I actually only learned of her Blair ties when the Lincoln Journal Star took her all-state photos inside the Blair Family YMCA gymnasium.
Well, anyway, this week McCabe took a big step in her basketball career. The soon-to-be junior Tiger has committed to play college basketball as an Iowa Hawkeye, as reported by the Omaha World-Herald and Journal Star. Congratulations to her for that awesome news.
Obviously, both Miller and McCabe will have their photos taken out on the court many more times in the coming years. I don't doubt their biggest athletic achievements are still ahead of them.
However, don't you think its cool that we can look back to 2014 and see how it all started? That the local newspaper has preserved those memories?
I think it is. So, if you'd like to take a look back and see photos of your athletes from back in the day again, head over to enterprisepub.com. Type a name in the search bar and see what happens. If you do an advanced search and check the box for photos only, you'll get even more gems like the one printed alongside this article.
Now, wasn't that a more pleasant read than what I'd originally planned? A lot of what I would have typed probably wouldn't have gone over too well!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.