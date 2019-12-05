Nathan Thorington is a Kansas City Chiefs fan with the tattoo on his arm to prove it, but he's also a big Dana Rough Riders supporter.
The new Blair semi-pro football team hopes to kick off during the new year and it's hosting a spaghetti feed fundraiser Saturday evening to make that happen. The 5 to 9 p.m. event will take place at the Gardner-Hawks Center on the Dana College campus.
I could tell Thorington, a team co-founder, was excited about the event.
The Rough Riders expect to play their home games on the Vikings' former field, he said. A group of friends and the Blair man decided to form their own squad during the summer and have taken steps forward to put their plan into action.
They've gotten the go-ahead from Jim Peabody of the Midwest Football League (MFL) to move forward with his league as the destination. Peabody said smaller towns are fine homes for teams, though there have been others from Omaha, Kansas City, Wichita (Kan.) and St. Louis involved, too.
“Make sure you have the support of the community,” was the MFL owner's advice to new teams trying to get started.
Thorington said the Rough Riders have identified a lot of the players to fill their roster already, but are excited to talk to more potential athletes at the spaghetti feed. They also just want to meet with the community and discuss their goals moving forward.
“We all love football,” Thorington said.
