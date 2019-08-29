I think this is a requirement.
I write about sports in the state of Nebraska, so, legally, I have to put my Huskers football predictions out there in print. That's just what you do, whether you're me or someone who actually knows what they're talking about.
So, here's a synopsis of what you're about to read: I'll believe it when I see it.
The Huskers are the preseason darlings of the Big Ten Conference and here I am trying to pump the brake pedal through the floorboards.
I know Scott Frost's second season at Central Florida was a doozy, but, holy smokes, that was a one-time occurrence out of one try. Just because there are Bears, Eagles and Pioneers out there who aced their school exams last year doesn't mean they won't score a “B” or “C” this fall with (depending on if they still do school like they did for me) the academic difficulty building through senior year.
And, OK, fine. Adrian Martinez is everyone's favorite Martinez to play Nebraska football (I still love you T-Magic) and the schedule is a little bit easier this fall, but how am I supposed to be confident in a team that went 4-8 in 2018.
Yes, the Huskers were 4-2 in their last six last year, but Ohio State and Iowa are still on the schedule. So are Colorado, Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
All of those teams beat Frost's last year and I have serious doubts they all decided not to get any better this year so the team in scarlet and cream can beat them.
Now, I'm not all doom and gloom. The Huskers will certainly be respectable this year. I like the quarterback, his receivers and the potential of all of the familiar names coming back on defense — mostly you, Mohamed Barry. But that'll get you to 8-4, not 10-2 or 11-1 like some projections.
So, 8-4 with losses to Colorado, Ohio State, Purdue and Iowa. Yeah, that last one stings, but, hey, I still like Frost and company to take out Wisconsin!
I have a buddy that agrees with me for 2019. Let's call him “Tim,” because that's his name. He told me Nebraska would be “OK” this year, but next year they'd make the College Football Playoff.
I rolled my eyes and nearly slapped him. I'll believe that when I see it.
My Iowa Hawkeyes prediction, by the way, is that I hate them and they can eat rocks.
