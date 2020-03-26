I hadn't intended on using a question-and-answer format before I read Brandon Mues' answers to my questions.
The now-former Arlington wrestling coach knocked it out of the park, so I had to give the readers everything he honestly and eloquently wrote. Mues is moving on, moving back closer to home, but before he did he shared some coaching knowledge with us all.
The article showed up in last week's Washington County Pilot-Tribune (March 17 edition) and Arlington Citizen (March 19). It also appeared on enterprisepub.com/sports and remained in the top-10 of our most-read stories a week later. That's rare for sports entries (I would know), but even harder to believe with all that's going on in the world right now.
That just speaks to the insight Mues shared. Things he probably didn't have to.
The coach mentioned how hard some car rides were with his wrestling sons after tough meets, and also admitted he hadn't reached every AHS athlete he taught on the mat.
He's always been honest with me when discussing wrestling, too, whether the truth was nice to hear or not, and that continued through our last professional interaction. I imagine that goes the same for his conversations with Eagles, who have thrived under that approach in my years here in Washington County.
If you haven't read Mues' words, go find them. Altogether, I think the article gives a good, although brief, look into his near 20 years in Arlington.
Thank you coach. Best of luck in your future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.