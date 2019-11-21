On many occasions I've had to leave the field of play, and my desk, to complete history assignments for this publication.
I climb stairs inside the Enterprise Media Group office and turn on lights in the darkest rooms of the building. We call these rooms filled with our archives the “morgue.”
So, under a bulb of yellow light, I flip pages from newspapers nearly 100 years old and try to dig up the information that I can. In search of baseball photos, or football pics, I usually come up with cornhusking.
Now, I never really thought of cornhusking as a sport before these instances, but, back in the day, the competitions were front page news. Every year, the events would garner coverage with big block letters and hearty photos — at least for the time.
These days, I get to contribute to that history on the sports pages of the Arlington Citizen and Washington County Enterprise. Mother and son Marlene and John Otte are 2019 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking champions.
Marlene, who lives in Fort Calhoun, earned the Gold Agers division title at 76 years old, while John, a Blair resident, won the Rookie Division title at age 54. Both competitions were Oct. 19 in Gothenburg. (Ben Loftis, 27, of Arlington also made the post-competition leaderboard.)
When I told Marlene that natural cornhusking skill must run in her family, she didn't disagree. She did, however, top her son with a national title the next day at Hecox Farms, scoring a 115.42 — more than 26 points higher than second-place Donna Fairbanks of Oskaloosa, Kan.
Marlene said the ears of corn were large and difficult to snap from the stalks this year, which helped her appreciate how difficult it must have been in years past. I, however, think she probably would have handled those competitions I've seen in old papers just as well.
The Fort Calhoun champion started cornhusking competitively in 2001 after observing Ted Martin of Arlington at the Washington County Fair the year before. Since, she's never missed the annual competition.
While Marlene has had grandchildren compete with her in the past, this was the first year for John. But, sure enough, he was a natural and the pair were able to celebrate titles together.
Marlene anticipates her son has gotten the cornhusking bug just as she's had for many years now. When reporting her successes, she noted that the 2020 Nebraska championships will be in Holdrege. The national competition will be in Oakley, Kan.
Thank you Marlene for sharing your news so we can keep putting cornhusking on the Enterprise pages. And, of course, congratulations to John and yourself.
