I think Tyler Cavalli of KRVN Radio in central Nebraska hit the nail on the head last weekend.
“Feels like the biggest sports week of the year,” he typed.
Confused? I'll explain.
Everything has been on a hold for a little more than six weeks, but it kind of feels like longer. There still isn't much new stuff to chew on locally — besides the content I've tirelessly researched and typed up for you, of course. But today — whether you're reading this on Thursday, Friday or Saturday — is the NFL Draft.
Before that, we had the video game Nebraska football spring game (which I admit to listening to, not watching, while I worked) and Sunday's premiere of “The Last Dance” on ESPN. If you don't know what “Dance” I'm referring to, let me explain.
Michael Jordan's 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls had a film crew cover their entire season, which ended with possibly the greatest push-off in basketball history. That said, I sided then and now with MJ. The greatest of all time gets away with that, even if the game-winning push-off and shot denied John Stockton, Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz a chance at Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Now, that film of Jordan and coach Phil Jackson's Bulls has never been released — until the first two episodes of a 10-part documentary came out Sunday. For every sports fanatic who lived through it, that 2-hour debut was must-watch television — at least in my opinoin.
I was particularly excited to see behind the scenes because, at 7 years old, my fandom was just ramping up during that NBA season. My folks hadn't yet upgraded to cable or dish, but anytime sports came up on our, I don't know, 10 channels, I was locked in.
I once titled one of these columns, “My name is Grant and I hate the NBA,” but after picking the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Green Bay Packers as my first favorite teams, I looked to professional basketball for my next.
No, I didn't pick the front-running Bulls. I picked the Orlando Magic, who had Penny Hardaway, Bo Outlaw and Horace Grant. Just like I picked the Packers because of the “G” on their helmet, I picked the Magic because of Horace Grant, not knowing that Grant Hill played hoops in Detroit (before signing with Orlando in 2000!).
But that doesn't mean I didn't understand just who Jordan was. I'd seen “Space Jam,” obviously, and appreciated the Bulls' game, realizing I was watching historic teams.
To this day, I still remember perching atop the back support of an oddly-patterned couch my mom is likely embarrassed to have owned (it was the 90s) and watching the NBA on NBC. It was to listen to the channel's catchy NBA tune as well as announcers Bob Costas, Doug Collins and Isaiah Thomas. But also to watch history unfold as Jordan dashed the Jazz's hopes.
The more I learned about basketball, though, the less I appreciated the style played in the NBA. I couldn't tell you the names of more than two or three Magic players today, even though I used to know who Bo Outlaw was.
So, yes, “My name is Grant and I hate the NBA,” but I loved the first two episodes of The Last Dance. The nostalgia was amazing, and I hope young fans watched and appreciated what they saw.
If nothing else, the documentary set off what might end up as the biggest week of the sports year — since COVID-19 cancellations began at least.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.