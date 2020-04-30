This is an analogy.
The situation is specific to me and may not register with you, but, hopefully, you'll get what I'm getting at.
As you might imagine, I'm a regular at the concession stand. Halftime of a basketball game is the perfect time for me to walk on down to the stand and grab a snack. That snack will be, more often than not, my dinner.
Typically, I'll pay my own way to a stomach filled with sugar and hot dogs even though Washington County activities directors James Shada, Nick Wemhoff and Bubba Penas have offered me freebies on countless occasions.
Thanks guys.
I did, however, break down and accept the pictured Blair Athletic Bucks from Penas once. It's worth $5 at the Blair Bear concession stand, though you're unable to get change back — which I have a huge problem with (just kidding).
As you can tell, my Blair Athletic Bucks are a bit crumpled, but remain unused. With school sports shutdown through at least this school year, I think its fair to call this a missed opportunity. We've all missed out on spring sports and concession stand snacks, honestly.
But if there were a game tomorrow, I'm not sure I would use my free money anyway. Since we've been quarantined, eat-out-every-day me has been replaced by terrible cook me. I've eaten restaurant food only once.
Now, I must say, we must support local businesses. I'll definitely go back to restaurants — and concessions stands — some day, but, right now, I'm getting myself back on track.
Since getting into the sports writing business full time, I've lived off soda pop, fast food and concession stand snacks. That, as you can imagine, has led to nearly seven years of upset stomachs because the word “moderation” had never occurred to me.
No longer.
To go with my new life eating food from these places called “grocery stores,” I've also refrained from pop. I'm sucking down water instead of gas station fountain drinks.
So, as you can imagine, I've been feeling pretty good. No, I likely haven't lost any substantial weight or reversed any health conditions I'm unsure I have, but I'm happy to have dirtied dishes this past month rather than filled the trash with burgers wraps and drive-thru bags.
So, yes, I've missed an opportunity not using my Blair Bucks, but that's not how I see it anymore. I made that missed opportunity into one that can, hopefully, help me space out my soft pretzel consumption next fall.
Surely, by now you get what I'm getting at. Right?
