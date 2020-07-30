I arrived at Enterprise Media Group in 2016 with very little photography experience.
Who knows what I told Chris Rhoades and former editor Katie Rohman to make up for that in my interview, but it must have worked (that or I had rare good luck).
Anyways, I showed up on my first day of work and was handed a Canon EOS 70D camera. Truth is, I'm not sure where I'd be without it. I developed my skills inch-by-inch, and I'm not sure I would have made it through all of the writing, day-after-day without that artistic outlet.
Picture-taking, if you will, became a big part of what I do and I like to think I do a decent job providing a solid photo output. I'm a sportswriter pretending to be a photographer, but its not too obvious — I hope.
I've been very happy with some baseball, basketball, wrestling, soccer and football photos through the years, but I've never been too enthused with my rodeo production. I don't think I've nailed it just yet.
So, last weekend was another opportunity. I had my camera out and was priming for the first performance last Saturday when something went horribly wrong. The digital images on the preview screen developed a bright streak. Then, after taking off the lens and making sure everything was OK, I tried one more photo.
It wasn't. I got an error message 10 minutes before the rodeo and it isn't going anywhere.
Ultimately, my colleagues, Elizabeth Elliot and Daniel Buhrman, and a friend supplied me with working cameras to get some photos through the weekend. I was working with equipment I wasn't familiar with, so they're far from my best, but they weren't horrible either.
My all-time best rodeo photo is still out there, but I'm not sure my luck will allow me to take it.
As a side note, my washing machine broke Monday.
If I didn't have bad luck, I wouldn't have luck at all.
