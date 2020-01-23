Ross Halford has more wrestling knowledge in the tip of his little finger than I do in my entire brain multiplied by 100.
That's a low-ball estimate, by the way. The fraction comparing my wrestling “smarts” to the Blair man's may not exist, which, I'm told, is factually inaccurate, but still.
Now, this should come as no surprise. I'm a basketball guy who played — poorly — in high school, while Halford is a verified expert in his sport. His 2017 book, “Matsider: A History of Wrestling in Nebraska through the Eyes of a Superfan,” is the proof, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his contributions.
Halford started his Huskermat website in 1999 and continues, to this day, updating wrestling fanatics in the state with high school ratings, weekend previews and reviews, and notes valuable to his subscribers. His Twitter account (@Huskermat) has more than 8,300 followers and is constantly updated with results, videos and information I, certainly, would be unable to provide.
Halford is a verifiable expert and the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) is well aware. It'll induct the Blair man into its Hall of Fame on June 12 in Grand Island. He is one of just four contributors in the 2020 class and just one of the 14 overall inductees this year.
“I really appreciate the honor,” Halford said Monday afternoon.
The “superfan” behind Huskermat said he never considered he'd one day make a wrestling hall of fame when he began covering the sport. Now, though, he's thankful to the community he's so passionate about.
“Wrestling is definitely a brotherhood,” Halford said.
The author is thankful for the relationships he's made and the athletes he's been able to witness on the mat.
“They really amaze you with what they can do,” he said.
Halford said he intends to talk about what he's learned from wrestling and the people in it during his induction speech. And because I had him on the phone, I decided to ask Washington County's wrestling expert about just that — Washington County wrestling.
According to the NSWCA website, just Blair official Ernie Abariotes has been inducted from our county. That was in 1987. A few Tekamah-Herman inductees — Brent Abrams and Nick Uhing — may also apply, but I'm not sure 100 percent where their residences lie.
So, I asked Halford who are some Washington County folks he believes deserves the honor, too. Monte Christensen, Andy Christensen and Jim Meyer of Fort Calhoun and Bubba Stork of Arlington are a few of the names we talked about. There's a few more recent competitors we talked about who should also have their day of enshrinement when they're eligible, but I'll let you figure those out on your own.
I changed the subject with Halford once again, right at the end of our conversation. It's information you should be headed to huskermat.com to get as soon as you're done with this column.
I'll leave it at that.
So, congratulations Ross on your NSWCA Hall of Fame induction. It's hard knowing I'll never get close to your knowledge of wrestling, but I can accept it knowing it would be impossible to catch up in this lifetime.
