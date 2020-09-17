Special treat boys and girls.
For the next two weeks, Jason Berg will be your sports columnist. He recently sent us a comedic, light-hearted article he wrote about competition between the Blair High School graduating classes of 1980 and 1985.
These athletes — who are in their prime, no doubt — have had a rivalry for the ages, but why don't I let Berg tell you all about it with as many tongue in cheek lines as possible. Part No. 1 of his article is as follows with Part No. 2 coming next week.
Thanks Jason! You might have embellished a bit, but why not?
***
Just as the sparrows flock each year to Capistrano, the Blair High School athletic stars of 1980 and 1985 descend onto a sleepy little town in South Carolina.
Each year over Labor Day weekend, these athletes from all over the country come to Seneca, S.C., to test skills they've conditioned all year to defend their reputations in athletic competition. It's just as the Romans did during early Olympics Games.
Framed with a backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains, this competition has been the goal of many for several years to carry on their high school glory days.
This year, the competitors included the Class of 1980's Jim Thompson, Dan Dibben, Dave Dibben, John Blatter and Gene Lydick. For the class of 1985, Dave Kroeger, Jason Berg, Jason Warden, Mike Ellis and Ryan Richardson.
There was reason to address the rule book due to the Class of '80 bringing in Mr. Lydick as a ringer from Tekamah, but since nobody could find the rule book it was agreed upon to move forward.
Mr. Lydick was a good addition to the group, and an opposing competitor who requested to remain anonymous commented that he seems to help the Class of '85 with his golf skills. (Don’t worry Ellis, your name won't be mentioned.)
There were seven very challenging events this year that drew from all the conditioning an athlete could muster including a four-man scramble golf, Pickleball, beer pong, wall darts, FrisBeer, pool and cornhole. One fan commented that they hadn’t seen such a grueling lineup of events since the retirement hall held a polka dance and square dancing in the same night.
Highlights of the competition included a win by '85 in the golf scramble with a score of 3-under, while '80 shot even. The Class of '85 attributed the victory to the beer cart lady who finally showed up
on the eighth hole to encourage them to keep pushing hard until they could meet the beer cart again on the 14th.
Ellis, meanwhile, holed a make-or-break birdie on the front 9. When interviewed after the round, he admitted he didn’t know where the green was and just wanted to hit it so he could get a candy bar.
The Class of 1980 later beat down 1985 in Pickleball. It dominated the courts and, when asked to
comment, the '80 captain said he was confident of a victory due to his team's aggressive play and the observation that their fatigued opposition was laying on the floor during warmups due the previous night's activity. Cheers of 1980's fans could almost be heard over the noise of the adjacent courts as elderly players yelled at the athletes to stop using loud profanity at the public facility.
Other competitions included a close match won by 1985 in cornhole and pool, during which Richardson gave the entire field a lesson.
Blatter was seen sitting in the corner with tears in his eyes following the billiards defeat. After consultation with the medic on staff, it was announced that he'd just had chalk in his eye.
Wall darts was talked about throughout the the three-day event as the overall highlight. It was the comeback of the century — or as far back as anyone could remember. With team '85 down 80 points, Warden threw a triple 20. Then, as he released the next dart, he walked off and looked at the Class of '80 with a grin, knowing his dart hit the 20 again to win the game. The gallery cheered and the internet lit up with excitement.
Warden was asked to comment on his thrilling close, but fell asleep at the table exhausted from the adrenaline rush. Or it may have been the day's festivities. No one will ever know.
FrisBeer was an event played on the golden beaches of Lake Keowee with boats gathering from all around to watch. This ended in defeat for 1985, as 1980 used the Dibben brothers' twin ESP to their advantage. Many months of practicing together no doubt.
To be continued.
***
Make sure you come back for Part No. 2 of the 1980 versus 1985 adventure next week.
