Gretna lost four daughters, friends and teammates last week.
Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, Alex Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Abby Barth, 16, were killed in a single-vehicle crash just a few miles southeast of their high school. A fifth Dragon survived, but is, no doubt, hurting both physically and emotionally.
Sometimes, life just doesn't make sense. We question why bad things happen to good people and rarely get any answers.
In a situation where there are, simply, no positives, I do want to note one thing. Gretna and these families aren't going through this grieving alone.
Pfeifer, Minardi, Odermatt and Barth were all involved in sports one way or another. Cheer, dance and soccer were among the friends' activities. I'm sure several Blair athletes shared a sideline or the playing field with them at some point.
Through sports, Washington County student-athletes did their best to let Gretna know it had backup in them. Teams from all three schools — Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington — have all proudly sported green apparel in support. Blair athletes, who have competed against Gretna in Eastern Midlands Conference competition, wore green during weight-lifting sessions and skill workouts. Fort Calhoun volleyball players also wore the Dragons' colors in support.
On Saturday, Arlington softball players wore Gretna-colored ribbons in there hair during their league tournament games.
These tributes have extended through the region far and wide. Schools big and small have shown love to those who may need it.
Truly, community is more important than competition and I hope the Gretna community feels stronger than ever with their friends support in an unfathomably-difficult time.
Thanks to another Grant
I told him I would give him credit for some of the details in Tuesday's Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball story and, like a bum, I forgot.
So, Grant Hansen, thank you for you work broadcasting FC Live Radio — at mixlr.com/ftcactivities/ — and for those first-person details in Tuesday's story. Keep up the good work.
