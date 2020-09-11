Hi folks.
A full high school sports schedule is more difficult to keep up with than I remember.
With that in mind, I'm keeping this week's column short even though I love to go long. Speaking of my writing too much, sometimes our Enterprise Media Group designers — Alaina, Sandy and Scott (who I all love equally) — are left very little room to cram all of my work into these newspaper pages.
So, may I point you toward enterprisepub.com/sports? I love and prefer the print newspaper as well, but if you want to see all of the sports photos I'm taking and editing, its time to go online. There's at least three times as many photos online as make the pages, because, again, I prefer to work harder than smarter for some reason. If I take a decent pic, I must upload it to the world wide web to show it off, I guess.
As always, thanks for reading (and typing in enterprisepub.com/sports to see all of these sports photos I just got done typing about).
