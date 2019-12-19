I like to think I've earned a pretty long leash here at Enterprise Media Group.
“My bosses have faith in me” is what I'm saying.
That said, I don't have enough faith in myself to pull the trigger on my own all-Washington County teams at the end of each sports season. I just don't trust myself with that responsibility — to give all of the necessary credit where it is due. I wouldn't want to snub anyone, on purpose or on accident.
Sure, I think it's a good idea, but I don't have the guts to put my name next to an all-county football first-team offense and defense. Just can't do it.
Thankfully, we have all-conference, all-district and all-state teams to give our county's players their due. This past weekend, the Omaha World-Herald put out their football picks.
Now, these lists are always imperfect no matter where they come from, including the World-Herald. There's certainly some changes I'd have liked, but it should be seen as a huge honor to receive recognition from the largest newspaper in the state of Nebraska regardless.
So, let's begin.
Blair junior Dex Larsen is a Class B first-team back. The deserving runner tallied more than 1,000 yards for the second-straight season this fall and, I believe, is an underrated linebacker.
That said, I think Dex can take another step and be even better than he's been the last two years, which should make everyone — myself included — very excited for 2020. Can he reach All-Nebraska status?
The Bears also had four seniors earn honorable mention. Gunnar Ogle, Brady Soukup, Colin Quick and Zach Wormuth took those spots.
Ogle was a personal favorite of mine to watch. His work along the defensive line was commendable, while Quick certainly has his fair share of highlight catches burned into my memory.
Fort Calhoun also had four players receive World-Herald honorable mention in Class C1. Zane Schwarz, Malachi King, Tyler Strauss and Kaden Therkildsen were key reasons the Pioneers jumped from a one-win team in 2018 to district title contender this past fall.
Now, I debated whether I should share this opinion because of what I stated earlier in the column, but what the heck. Strauss should make a Class C1 first team (and may have as I'm sure I haven't seen every list).
Now I might be biased because the FCHS senior let me borrow a pen I never returned this fall, but if you saw a Pioneers game — or checked the stats — you almost have to side with me. Wherever coaches put Strauss — receiver, quarterback and defensive back — he excelled.
Now, finally, three Arlington Eagles received Class C1 honorable mention. Remington Gay, Jesse Thompson and Josh Miller were certainly deserving. I don't have to stand on my soapbox, though, because Thompson and Miller have one year left to improve and land on the first team, while Gay — and Miller — already get a whole heap of deserved credit for their standout work on the wrestling mat.
So, yes, postseason honors rarely cover all of the bases, but they should certainly be an honor to receive. Just don't expect me to throw my opinions out there all on my own. I'm too big of chicken unless it comes to typing about other publications' picks.
A little more info
I almost forgot to mention the World-Herald's All-Omaha Area squads. Everyone mentioned above made the list of honorees in addition to Arlington's Kobe Wilkins and Blair's Spencer Galbraith, Aidan Mohr and Tommy Thompson. Congrats everybody.
(0) comments
