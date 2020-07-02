A coincidence is a remarkable concurrence of events or circumstances without apparent causal connection.
I'm not smart enough to rattle that off the top of my head, but that's what Google is for.
For the last couple weeks, my job required a bunch of phone calls trying to track down Dana College connections from 10 years ago. I talked to former Vikings coaches and athletes for several combined hours, taking notes about their stories which were printed in Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune.
It was amazing.
I told Leeanna Ellis, our editor here at Enterprise Media Group, that the project — which covered all aspects of Dana College's 10-year-old closure — was one of the most unique, informative things we've done since I've been here.
I loved hearing the ugly stories about how the Vikings coaches found out about the closure, but only after also hearing about all of the success they've been able to accomplish since. Many of the stories I heard involve one of the greatest sports storylines — the comeback.
Now, though, back to coincidences. I repeat myself often, especially when it comes to my move to Wyoming in 2013, but I'll say it again — I lived in the Cowboy State for three years. I've only ever lived in Nebraska besides that time frame.
Now, the coincidence is that just after I completed all of my Dana College work — which, again, you should try to read if you haven't — I found out that the junior college I wrote about in Gillette, Wyo., was slashing its sports programs. No more Gillette College sports due to budgetary reasons.
The news hit me like a ton of bricks and I haven't seen a Pronghorn game in four years. So, I can only imagine what this sports community went through when the Vikings ceased to exist along with the school.
These things we call sports are bonding agents. They build community and have lasting impacts. They're important.
Once I heard about Gillette College, I reached out to men's basketball coach Shawn Neary, who built a program that sent multiple players — many of which who went to Gillette with high hopes, but little to fall back on — to Division I basketball. I hadn't spoken to coach in four years and didn't expect a response given the circumstances, but he did. We're not close, but we're bonded by sports — still.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.