Somebody stirred up the sports seasons in my brain.
Honestly, when you leave the office with a notepad and pen for six-straight years, a lot of what you see gets forgotten. That or your memory deceives you and events in time become muddled with others.
I've been covering Bears, Eagles and Pioneers for three years, but still get caught thinking about Gillette (Wyo.) Camels from time to time as if the information is pertinent to today.
So, if a sporting event leaves a lasting impression, that must mean it was pretty special. Is there truly a better way to celebrate the best of 2019 than extracting those clear-as-day memories from the local sports editor's mind and typing them out for all to see?
Probably, but I have creative freedom and this is how I've decided to do it.
What you're about to read is my memory in whatever we call this font. I've, obviously, gone back and added a few facts and figures, but these are the things that popped into my noggin when I focused on the numbers 2-0-1-9. Enjoy.
State champion Bears
Jackson Nielsen has since won his second individual state wrestling title and moved on to college wrestling in Kearney, but I may never forget his grin after the 2019 State Dual Championships last February.
The Bear Bears dominated the field that day, topping Sidney 47-26 for the Class B title. No offense to Sidney, but I didn't even recall it being the team the Bears topped in the final. They, essentially, won without resistance.
Brody Karls' 7-5 decision win that day stood out and Nielsen did a heck of a job describing it in the aftermath.
“I though, oh crap, no, it's going into overtime,” he said. “And, then, boom! The kid's feet hit the ceiling and my jaw dropped. I couldn't believe it. I did two laps around everyone with my arms in the air.”
I also want to add an honorable mention to this wrestling entry. Arlington's Remington Gay won an individual title in 2019, but it was the day before when he and the Eagles' other finalist, Hunter Gilmore, embraced in the tunnels of the CHI Health Center. A special moment between two special wrestlers.
2 track champs for FC
Zack Marshall said he wasn't saying or celebrating much after his 200-meter dash because he was out of breath last May at Omaha Burke, but I still kind of think its because he didn't like talking to me much.
Fair either way. Haha!
But, wow, it was a state track and field meet for the Fort Calhoun Pioneers. Marshall, a senior, won the 200 in 22.09 seconds, while Taya Skelton, another senior, avenged her first state cross-country meet loss by winning the 3,200 in 11:57.2.
In my three years in Washington County, I was able to witness Skelton fight through injuries and earn her Nebraska Cornhuskers roster spot, while also watching Marshall turn himself from a decent track and field athlete into a championship sprinter.
Great stuff!
Baseball memories
I don't have a particular memory to point out, but, with baseball being one of my favorite sports to cover, I feel the need to mention the Blair Post 154 Senior Legion squad.
The Bears fell short of the Class B State Tournament, but they finished 29-9 after a rough high school season. That team was one of the most consistent winners of 2019 and were rarely jinxed by my showing up to games. I tip my cap.
Memorable county football
Everybody loves football season, right?
The best game I saw this past fall was Fort Calhoun versus Boys Town. With 30 seconds left to go, the Pioneers went for a 2-point conversion and got it when Tyler Strauss threw the ball to Kaden Therkildsen on a rollout pass. The gutsy toss gave FCHS a 22-21 win.
Watching the celebration was the best part. It felt like a high point in Pioneers football history, even if I only have three seasons of experience watching it to go back on.
A week later, we got our second doozy. Arlington beat Fort Calhoun 26-20 in overtime. Afterward, we raced into the Eagles' gym, beating the rain to crown the homecoming king — senior Tanner Pittman, a football player.
Folks, I'll say it over and over until I'm blue in the face. Arlington versus Fort Calhoun on the football field is one of the best things we've got going here in this county. The game delivers every year — even though we'll miss seeing retired AHS coach Steven Gubbels on the sideline next fall.
In conclusion
Those are the main memories that stick out in my brain. Last year had so much more to it — Fort Calhoun boys basketball reached the district final, the Blair Bears reached girls state golf and Arlington's first foray into the swimming pool with the Fremont Tigers — but that's what I'll leave you with.
If I didn't mention your memorable game or season (you can cross off Blair soccer and Arlington softball because of this), remember that my brain is filled with sports soup. All of its delicious, but I just can't quite distinguish all of the fantastic ingredients to tell you know why.
Happy New Year!
