For all the toughness and grit they show, wrestlers are also a bunch of big softies.
I may never see more tears and hugs than I did last week between Thursday and Saturday at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha. Some of the tears were from pain and sadness, yes, but there were just as many in pure joy.
That's amazing. Passion is what makes the state wrestling tournament one of the best weekends of the year. You can tell it means everything to those who put it on at the CHI Health Center and take part.
Granted, I do feel there are a few too many adults patting themselves on the back during the event they swear they put on for the children. But I also congratulate myself on a job well done in every column, so who am I to talk.
The hugs, tears and bonding moments at this tournament are truly something to see and I feel fortunate to have now have spent four-straight years down on those mats. If you think the show is touching to watch from the stands, you should see the sportsmanship and love in the tunnels.
Last week, I watched Josh Miller of Arlington win a state title and be swarmed by his teammates under the grandstands.
Later, I saw Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun and his brother, Lance, revel in Ely's championship moment together.
But I also saw a crossing of the team lines. Arlington's Hunter Gilmore put his arms in the air when he spotted Olberding walking toward him in the tunnels. After falling short of his goal of a state title, Gilmore, a third-place finisher, congratulated the Fort Calhoun Pioneer with great enthusiasm.
I often forget I have a unique view into Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun sports. I get to see into each athletic program, while each of the schools only have their own perspective.
To me, the Bears, Eagles and Pioneers are all intertwined. My work week involves them all.
So, knowing that's only my unique perspective, it was awesome to see an Eagle embrace Pioneer in the Pioneer's moment.
State is a special event. It's got bright lights, wrestling and a lot of hugs.
