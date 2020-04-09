It's easy to get down in times like these.
Here, spring sports are over before they started. Newspaper headlines worldwide, though we're trying to find positives as well, are largely disenchanting.
I'd say there are dark clouds overhead even though we're trying our best to stay positive underneath. I know I am, at least.
So, too, is Blair girls soccer. Their season isn't happening, but in emails back-and-forth with coach Marissa Ringblom, the Bears are trying to keep it positive. They'd kept up on face-to-face interaction — via screens, of course — and have been sharing positive quotes.
To keep in line with that practice, I thought I'd share some of the quotes I saw on the BHS Twitter feed (@BlairLadyBears).
• “Creativity is contagious, pass it on.” — Albert Einstein
• “Whatever life throws at you, even if it hurts you, just be strong and fight through it. Remember, strong walls shake, but never collapse.” — unknown
• “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” — Robert H. Schuller
• “Being positive isn’t pretending that everything is good. It’s seeing the good in everything.” — unknown
• “Stop doubting yourself, work hard and make it happen.” — unknown
• “A waiting person is a patient person. The word patience means the willingness to stay where we are and live the situation out to the fullest in belief that something good will manifest itself to us.” — Henri J.M. Nouwen
• “Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” — John Wooden
