I can't wait to see if anyone takes exception to today's headline because then I'd then talk my bosses into a Enterprise Media Group-sponsored shoot-off.
Don't hold me to that, though. I don't have that much stroke around here.
But I'm also not sure anyone wants to claim the title of “Blair's top archer” over Chauncey Wilkins, MD, either. He's earned enough hardware in my time here, at least, to have claimed the unofficial title.
So, if you've read the Sports section in the last three years, you've likely seen Wilkins' picture. This time, he won the Silver Senior Barebow Archery Championship in Des Moines, Iowa. The two-day shoot was Jan. 4-5 at the Hy-Vee Hall inside the Iowa Events Center.
“Barebow division is a form of archery competition where the archer uses no sights and releases the arrow with his/her fingers,” Wilkins wrote me this past week.
I appreciate the lesson sir!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.