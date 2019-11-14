I wasn't watching the Nebraska basketball game Saturday afternoon, but I definitely recognized the name that knocked coach Fred Hoiberg's new team to 0-2.
Cameron Oluyitan of Southern Utah — yes, both UC Riverside and Southern Utah have beaten the Huskers if you hadn't heard — hit the game-winning bucket inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Just three years ago, he and I spent quite a bit of time together in a secondary high school gym in northeastern Wyoming.
Now, it wasn't just Oluyitan and I, so let me explain.
Gillette College, a junior college in Gillette, Wyo., hadn't yet gotten around to building their own gym, so they used a high school court across the street. Now, that high school gym wasn't fit for high school games — at least none were played there — but it was good enough for the Pronghorns, who didn't really have a choice otherwise.
I'm not really sure how the college players felt about playing in such a place, but I didn't mind, notebook in hand. For three seasons, I documented one of the best junior college basketball programs in the country and saw what toughness and determination can do.
Oluyitan wasn't the best player to play in that bummer of a “college” gym either. Lorenzo Bonam moved on from there to start in the Pac-12 with Utah, Kavell Bigby-Williams is earning a pro basketball check these days and Chris Boucher, who played for rival Northwest College, just scored 15 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. But all of those guys rose up out of that bummer of a “college” gym.
Now, my point is pretty simple. I don't know what's going on with Nebraska athletics, primarily the Huskers' football and men's basketball teams, but I can't imagine more shiny buildings and facilities are going to be what get the Huskers out of the hole they're in.
A lot has been written in recent weeks about Nebraska's struggles and I think it's going to take a whole lot of guts to succeed. Guys like Oluyitan, Bonam and Bigby-Williams prove that. They had to do things the hard way, in front of 100 fans instead of 10,000, and succeeded.
How do you teach guts? I don't know. But I do believe they can help build the program back up.
Ultimately, I'm with the Omaha World-Herald's Tom Shatel. He wrote a recent commentary with the following as the headline, “Husker football's standard isn't championships. It's unmatched passion.”
Guts is the same as passion, right? Oluyitan had enough of both to go into a crappy little gym in Wyoming, got better and wound up beating the Huskers just a few years later.
