Two in and I love this game.
I don't know the overall series record, and even if I did, it wouldn't change my mind. Arlington versus Fort Calhoun on the football field is one I look forward to.
This year, the Eagles host the Pioneers for their homecoming game. It starts Friday at 7 p.m.
So far, I've seen two games between the Washington County teams coached by FCHS' Andrew Christensen and AHS' Steven Gubbels. It's 1-1 through two with Arlington leading in the combined score, 20-14. None of that recent history matters this year, but it's burned into my brain.
The 2017 mud game between Fort Calhoun and Arlington was an all-timer because of the circumstances. It's right up there with the Energy Bowl games — Gillette, Wyo., versus Sheridan, Wyo. — I've covered and last fall's Blair playoff win against Grand Island Northwest as career favorites. I'll never forget it.
For those who may of forgot, the Pioneers topped the Eagles 7-6 in 2017. That was the score Friday night at halftime and Saturday afternoon when the game went final. Lightning split the game in two, but the rain and mud made it unforgettable. It was awful football because nobody could stand, but it was awesome football because nobody could stand.
Then, last year, Arlington topped Fort Calhoun 14-7 in a grinder. The combined record of the teams afterward was just 2-10, but the fight shown from both sidelines should have been worth at least 10-2.
“I'm on top of the world baby,” the Eagles' Blake Kracl said after that one. "These close games, they're fun. Blowouts are good and all, but they're not as fun as these."
I was on top of the world, too, and I will be on the sidelines at AHS. Both 2019 teams come into this rivalry game — just calling it how I see it — coming off of big wins. Arlington routed Omaha Concordia 50-0 for its first win after a series of close calls in weeks one, three and four. The Eagles are
1-4, but they lost three of those games by a combined seven points. Plus, their defense is legitimate, having allowed just 12 points over the past three weeks.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, could be in for an all-time revival. After a 1-8 season in 2018, the Pioneers are off to a 3-2 start.
And if last week's resolve is any indication, coach Christensen's team could be kicking off a big run into the Class C1 playoffs. Down 21-14, the Pioneers scored their game-winning points against Boys Town with just 30 seconds to go. It was the senior class' first win against the Cowboys.
So, if you're free, check out the game in Arlington. I have a hard time seeing the hype disappointing. Both football programs are disciplined and competitive.
Now, if you're a Blair Bears fan, I have no problem with you checking out their 7 p.m. home game against Schuyler. After a 1-3 start against some of Class B's toughest, coach Bryan Soukup's team showed its not far off — and plenty talented — in a rout of South Sioux City last week. Nolan Osterhaus' kickoff return for a touchdown wowed me on the game tape, I can't imagine what it was like in person.
So, in any event, you should be at a football game if you can make. I never miss a Friday night under the lights unless someone puts me in their wedding (which happened last year) and I can't make it. I still haven't forgiven the Oregon couple that did that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.