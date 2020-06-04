Things aren't “normal” and the country is on edge for more than one reason, but we can be thankful for at least one new positive here in Washington County.
We're back at it.
High school weight rooms are open and teams, namely baseball and softball squads, are back practicing. I should note, however, that not all baseball and softball teams are beginning with the strict guidelines of Nebraska's Directed Health Measures, but we are making progress.
I do have to add one criticism of how all of these returns came to be, though. If I wasn't a blowhard every once and awhile, why even have a column?
The state made planning difficult for teams and schools, at least from by viewpoint. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced one set of reopening guidelines for high school weight rooms one week and then changed them a few weeks later before schools could even implement the originals.
The NSAA, in turn, had to scramble as I'm sure they were hit with questions from across the state as it pertained to the updates. That, in my opinion, wasn't a productive move by the state.
Changing rules — especially when we haven't even seen the first ones in action — can lead to misinformation and miscues. When health is concerned, I'd prefer we don't make unnecessary moves that could lead to confusion.
All that said, though, I think Washington County coaches and administrators have been flexible and have worked with what they've been given. As I said in last week's column, it's hard not to have respect for the folks who've been making difficult decisions here in our little sports world over the past couple of months. I tip my sunbeat Kansas City Royals ballcap to you.
Now, who knows what the next month looks like? I'd prefer to be optimistic, but that hasn't gotten us very far this year.
So, I'm going to enjoy step No. 1 — checking out practices this week and seeing everybody again. Hopefully, in a couple of weeks, we're able to start games and competition on a date that's been hammered into your brains — June 18. You know, unless the rules change again.
