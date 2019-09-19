Sunday brings with it another Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Lincoln.
Last September, we celebrated along with former Blair Bear Janet (Kruse) Sellon. This year, Washington County should get behind Jack Guggenmos' induction alongside Damon Benning, Scott Frost and Danny Woodhead, just to name a few.
Now, I should note that Guggenmos is most know for his run at Aurora High School. The football coach led the Bulldogs to three state finals appearances after all.
But, before that, he coached six football seasons at Arlington. Guggenmos took over the 1-8 program in 1972 and once again had a 1-8 season.
Things quickly shifted, however.
By season No. 2, Guggenmos' Eagles were 6-3. When they had an off year — 3-6 — again in 1976, the coach helped lead them to 9-1 and a district title in 1977.
That's when the new Hall of Famer's AHS career ended. After four winning seasons in six years, the Eagles only notched three over the next 25 as coach Steven Gubbels' program heated up during the early 2000s.
If you're interested in celebrating with coach Guggenmos, his friends and family, Dinos (2901 South 84th St. in Lincoln) will be the place to be for a get-together after the actual Hall of Fame ceremony. It will run from 4 to 7 p.m.
As you may know, I get a kick out of history. News of Guggenmos' induction was the first domino in my history lessons over the last week. Blair wrestling coach Erich Warner presented me with the second.
The coach sent me spreadsheet of BHS athletics history. So, since I was thinking about high school football in 1972 through 1977, I looked it up. Mike Lehl was in the middle of his tenure as the Bears' head football coach, which means Washington County was spoiled with at least two Hall of Fame coaches at the time.
Someone out there has the answer on the tip of their tongue, but I really need to look up some Fort Calhoun football history from the mid-1970s now, huh?
