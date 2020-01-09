I can't see the front door from my desk here at the Enterprise Media Group office in Blair.
I don't know if its because publisher Mark Rhoades doesn't want me to be distracted by traffic going by or if he just doesn't want the public to see what his goofy sports editor is up to. Either way, sitting in the dark of the supply closet — I'm kidding of course (or am I?) — I never know who's coming or going.
Our day-to-day visitors are rarely looking for me, which, I believe, indicates I'm doing a great job and everything is great. Well, it's either that or they know they just have to go to the gymnasium on a Friday night to find me.
So, when I do get a guest at the office, I tend to worry about who I'll see when I get within view of the front door. It hasn't happened yet, but a visit from “angry sports mom A” or “befuddled sports dad B” is never too far away when your imperfect typing fingers fail you.
Anyway, last month, I received a rare, unexpected guest, which put me on the defensive as it usually does. I could tell the man was caught a bit off guard when he extended his hand, introduced himself and received a big, ear-to-ear smile in return.
Turns out, Mark Rhoades' goofy sports editor knew the name Dale Lemon well. He explained that folks around town called him Juice, but I assured him I was well aware of that, too.
I'd read plenty about the 2003 Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and his days leading the Dana College Vikings since I joined the Enterprise in 2016. Now, finally, I told him, I was shaking hands with the record-setting coach.
To simplify it, I was quite pleased to meet Coach Lemon.
But there was business to attend to, too. The longtime Vikings coach visited the office that day with a Zam Driver Turned Writer column clipping in his pocket. It was my Thanksgiving entry, which included cherished memories, including Kent Ferris' of Triple Play Ray's, you guessed it, triple play.
Now, you might expect Lemon was stopping by to share a story of his Dana days, but, nope, that wasn't it. He had a baseball memory much more cherished.
In about 1976, Lemon's son Steve notched his own triple play in a T-ball game.
“I might've even been coaching that team,” the father said. “I'm not sure.”
Steve was playing shortstop when a looper came his way. He nabbed it, stepped on second base and tagged the runner coming his way.
The umpire was dumbfounded by everything he'd just saw and needed the whole thing explained to him.
All these years later, the old Dana coach still beams recounting the story of his son's triple play.
“And he's pretty proud of it, too,” Lemon said.
These days, Steve is a math teacher at Bellevue West. He's an assistant baseball coach, too.
Not only that, though. Steve also does public address announcing. You've probably heard his voice if you've attended NSAA state championships, but also Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics.
Coach Lemon delivered a great triple play story on his unexpected visit to the Enterprise, but I'd bet Steve has his fair share, too.
