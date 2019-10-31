Man. Sometimes this stuff gets heavy.
I was standing halfway up the hill that overlooks the finish line area last week at Kearney Country Club. Not far from that line, people congregate after state cross-country races and I was trying to snap some compelling photos, you know, like one does.
Now, I was ready to see some Fort Calhoun Pioneers crying after this particular race. It's apart of the deal. Even tough ol' 17-year-old Grant teared up once he had a moment to realize his high school football career was over.
So, when the Fort Calhoun cross-country runners were crying, I handled it like business as usual. When Jim and Gloria Meyer hugged and then posed for a photo with their granddaughter, beaming with pride, however, I felt the corners of my eyes getting a little wet. Kelsie Premer, the senior runner, was already crying before that, but you could see the emotion of the moment coming out.
That was really, really moving stuff. It's amazing how powerful sports can be.
Blair senior Aiden Klanderud told me after the Class B boys race that running cross-country was the best thing he's ever done. That's awesome.
I also felt the disappointment Sam Lueders had. The senior earned third last week, but he wanted more.
I told Sam he should be proud of his effort because its been clear through the three years I've covered his races. After talking to coach Darren Harsin, I know that he is 10-times as proud of the standout runner after seeing him work hard every day.
Then, later on the same day, I caught the Fort Calhoun football game at Platteview. The Pioneers needed a win to continue on and didn't. You can guess their reaction and I don't blame them one bit. I remember the feeling still.
That was just one Friday folks. There were happy and sad tears, but both of those emotions came from the heart. They came from friendship and love.
It's all amazing stuff that I hope they remember forever, because, to me, that's what high school sports is about. Fun, determination, lessons learned and caring about something so much that it brings you to tears when its over. If you're living that way, I think you're doing it right.
Oh, and then on Saturday I heard that Arlington's Steven Gubbels is retiring from football coaching after 22 years. I felt that one in my gut, but it felt a little bit better when he told me he'll continue on in track and field.
Don't you tell me sports and the people we meet through them aren't important, though. Gubbels' retirement story had more than 1,000 clicks through two social media posts in just two days. His positive effect on people is pretty clear in the comments.
Man. Sometimes this stuff gets heavy.
