The time between sports seasons allows for a bit of introspection.
I grew up an only child, so I had plenty of time for such things back then. Now, less, but I've had plenty of practice, so I'm pretty good at it.
Still, I've still been plenty busy over the last week because, as it turns out, we still put out a Sports section even when there aren't any high school games going on. Part of that time has been spent taking team photos of the spring sports teams, too.
During each one of these hectic photo days, which I despise, by the way, due to all the moving parts, I also have seniors fill out senior surveys, which you see the end result of in every newspaper as the “Senior Spotlight.”
There are some pretty basic questions on the short survey, asking about names, sports and favorite teams. But there's also a question that forces a bit of introspection. It is the “favorite sports memory” bullet point and it is a nightmare for most 18 year olds.
Granted, posing that introspective question on anybody out of the blue would be a little bit challenging. And I'd guess its a little harder to say what your favorite memory is when you're still in the middle of an athletic career.
In addition, everybody is moving pretty quick on photo day to get out of it and back to practice.
All of that said, though, I do get a disappointing amount of three-word, written answers out of that question.
Now, since I like making every Zam Driver Turned Writer column about me, here's what I would consider some of the most memorable sports moments of my life.
• My first organized basketball game: The Humphrey St. Francis fourth-grade basketball team crossed the street to play the Humphrey Bulldogs in our first-ever organized basketball game. I didn't score despite starting, but I do remember who made our team's first basket like it was yesterday. We won the jump ball with my teammate Randy hauling the ball in. He took maybe 10 dribbles and fired a 3-pointer from the wing. Standing at the foul line, I watched the ball from his hands to the rim and through the net. When I looked back, Randy and I locked eyes for a second. He looked dumbfounded that it'd really been that easy. Our class remained good at hoops all the way through the Class D1 state championship game during our senior year.
• Watching the Huskers: I'm sure I've watched the Nebraska football team since my first fall alive in 1990, but here's two memories that stand out. I watched the entire 1998 Orange Bowl on TV from about 3-feet away. I was on the carpeted floor of my parent's living room in my pajamas, looking up at the screen beaming from the entertainment center. Amazing. I also remember my first game at Memorial Stadium, but not really because of the uneventful 2002 game against Kansas. It was the moment Jayhawks coach Mark Mangino walked by in the tunnel, going out to the field for his team's whooping. At 12 years old, I was taller than him.
• Wrigley Field: I am not a Chicago Cubs fan, but I'll never forget the first time I laid eyes on their stadium, Wrigley Field. This was in 2013, before renovations and the Cubs' World Series championship, but magical all the same. We were riding what I believe was the Red Line train north to Wrigleyville and I'll never forget it coming up out above ground and that beautiful old stadium coming into view with red, white and blue pennants waving in the breeze. Once we got inside the stadium, I liked it much less with my $60 standing-room only ticket. The Cubs were tanking with a roster filled with what I'd call the Iowa Cubs against the eventual World Champion St. Louis Cardinals. It was not a fun watch.
I'll leave it at that. Those are some of my favorite sports memories. They may seem inconsequential, but they met something to me. That's what some good introspection will reveal.
