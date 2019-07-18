The Enterprise Media Group website — enterprisepub.com — is a useful tool.
Whenever I come across a name I don't know, I type it into the “Search” bar and see what I get — and, typically, I get quite a bit.
Good Lord almighty, we cover this county good!
But, there are exceptions. A “Thomas Ruwe” search, for instance, calls up 28 results. Once you get more specific, though, the sample size shrinks.
“Thomas Ruwe baseball” only comes up twice on the website, but, boy, is there so much more to tell. After Jean Ruwe took the time to send a detailed email about her son and the sport he loves, I decided to give him a call and, with this column, added to our online — and print — entries.
'Not done playing baseball'
Thomas Ruwe came up through the Arlington Youth Sports program. He has fond memories of T-ball on the kickball field.
“That was a highlight,” the 23-year-old said Tuesday.
Ruwe also recalls eating hot dogs after the games with his dad, Dan, who helped coach the team with Tim Peterson, and getting to joke and laugh in dugouts growing up.
If you can believe it, the 6-foot-9 young man also remembers life as one of the shorter kids in his Arlington class. That lasted until he wound up going to Fremont High School.
Now, Ruwe believes his high school growth spurt hurt his baseball development. Not until his senior year did he make the varsity squad.
As you can imagine, college options for Ruwe were limited. But he walked onto the Ellsworth Community College baseball team in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and really started to develop as a pitcher.
“I knew I loved baseball enough to keep playing,” he said.
Plus, Ruwe kept getting better. He went from throwing 74-mph pitches as a freshman — “maybe” — to 86 mph as a redshirt sophomore. All the while, he told himself he'd consider giving baseball up when he stopped getting better. It didn't happen, as long as he wasn't injured.
This is where Ruwe's story gets tough. On the phone, I got the feeling he wasn't satisfied with what I'll lay out now.
The tall right-hander from Ellsworth CC hurt his back. He wound up in a back brace for 12 weeks and needed surgery. As new teams showed recruiting interest, he felt as if he'd spent three years in the junior college ranks with nothing to show for it — though, as he said, he'd improved.
One of Ruwe's coaches at Ellsworth connected him with another coach at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. So, he was destined to become a Loper and started to see more improvement once he arrived in 2017 and then in 2018.
“I was ready to play my senior year at Kearney,” he said.
That's when UNK killed its baseball program.
Ruwe was starting to hit 90 mph with his pitches, but didn't have a home diamond to play on. It took some searching, but a pitching coach at Missouri Western in Saint Joseph made him feel like he'd found one.
Sure enough, though, the pitcher got some bad news once he'd arrived in the Show Me State. The pitching coach that brought him in was leaving.
Still, Ruwe was determined to help his new team however he could. Though he'd been a starter in his wood bat offseason league, he started his final collegiate campaign out of the bullpen.
As he picked up innings pitched, the coaches opted to let him loose on their under-performing team. Ruwe said he threw a one-hitter against Pittsburg State with that lone hit being a homer. An outfielder told the right-hander he could have made a catch on the ball that'd just scraped over the wall.
“We just couldn't put it together,” the Arlington native said of his Griffons squad, which finished 21-24.
Even worse, Ruwe hurt his elbow the day after that Pittsburg State game. It essentially ended his collegiate career. As a senior, he threw 31 1/3 innings with 41 strikeouts.
Ruwe's most recent surgery is about one month old. He said he can almost extend his repaired arm all the way out.
“I'm not done playing baseball,” he said.
Within the year, Ruwe plans on going to Washington state and work with Driveline Baseball, a “data-driven baseball player development program,” according to its website. There, he'll have his body assessed and let science tell him how to best use his natural attributes and abilities to pitch. He hopes to become the best pitcher he can be and wants to get back to throwing — at least — in the low 90s.
“Hopefully, better than that,” Ruwe said.
After our phone call conversation, there's still so much more I don't know about the Arlington native's baseball journey. What I do know is that he has a degree in sports management and still a lot of hopes and dreams in his chosen sport.
Ruwe is also the perfect example of a person with a “never-give-up” personality. Who knows what's next, but I doubt the third enterprisepub.com search result under “Thomas Ruwe baseball” is the last. I've got his number saved in my phone after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.