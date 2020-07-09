The Dana College Vikings have been on my brain lately, so here's one more write-up.
At age 24, Blair native and current resident Nick Swaney led the school's golf team as men's coach for one year.
“It was a tremendous learning year,” he said during a recent phone conversation.
After some time away from his own college career, Swaney started his coaching days helping Ross Udey with the Blair High School team, which he'd been a member of not too many years earlier. Then, though, he reached out to Warren Kuhl, the Vikings' women's coach, about helping out. The Dana College coach thought it was good idea and Swaney joined on to coach the men.
“Learning how to coach on the fly,” the Blair man said of his experience.
While it didn't last long, Swaney soon found himself at Midland University after Dana's closure. It's where he's built a healthy career since. A highlight was the 2014 season when he earned the Great Plains Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award.
That year, Midland earned a berth to the NAIA National Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Warriors earned 22nd, which remain's a program best.
Midland went onto place within the top five of the their conference seven years in a row up until 2019. Swaney's teams have also been recognized as Scholar-Athlete groups from 2013-2018, according to his Midland Athletics bio.
It all comes down to coaching. Swaney said every golfer is different. Some he has to calm down, others he needs to get on to motivate.
And he does it while residing in Blair, his family's home.
“It's the right place for us,” he said.
His favorite course to play during all of these years with the Warriors is Whistling Straights Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wis., which will host the Ryder Cup in September. But Swaney still loves his hometown course, too.
“River Wilds is a great layout for fun golf,” he said.
The back nine holes are “great” the Warriors coach said. Just last weekend, he was one of the big winners during River Wilds' Red, White and Blue event.
Swaney won the pin prizes on the fourth and 14th holes, while Torrie Loudner, Amanda Nowak, Taylor Finke and Kathy Nowak won on the others.
The winning teams, meanwhile were the Diehm-O'Leary pairing and the Knudsen Oil outfit in the men's division, and the Finke-Loudner and Whoodhull teams in the couple's.
On Saturday, River Wilds will host its annual Big Cup Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.