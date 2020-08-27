I've covered high school athletics in Nebraska for nearly four years.
In that time, I've never attended the annual, in-person NSAA Media Meet & Greet. No, not because of my status as prep sports journalism's bad boy, but because it was in Lincoln and the drive didn't fit into my coverage schedule (I keep myself pretty busy).
Well, this year, the NSAA Meet & Greet took place over video stream, so I signed up. Nobody told me to keep what was said a secret, so I'll divulge.
Yay transparency!
A highlight for me was football talk with NSAA Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus, who not only informed us that shotgun spikes now legally count as time stoppages — the QB no longer has to go under center — but also spoke about replacement games.
Because of COVID-19 and Omaha Public Schools shutting down fall sports, replacement football Friday nights have been a hot topic. These games won't count toward Wild Card points to determine the postseason, and many coaches and others have asked why. Some have even questioned why they'd play a replacement game at all if it didn't “count.”
I won't get into the whole reason as to why Wild Card points aren't rewarded, but I believe Neuhaus made the best point of all. High school football games — COVID or no COVID — don't “count” because they help your team's playoff standing, they “count” because, flat out, the kids get to play them.
Amen! Hallelujah!
I didn't speak from the end of my computer during the Meet & Greet, but I almost turned my microphone on at that second so everyone could hear me clapping.
So, credit to Neuhaus for saying that. The following are a few more major points we covered during the meeting. If you'd like to know more, just send me an email at sports@enterprisepub.com and I'll try to explain more about what was said.
• Class C softball is moving to the Class B structure of 10 subdistrict winners six non-winners in the District finals. They are a best-of-3 series.
• Bowling is a sanctioned winter sports activity. No, I haven't heard about Washington County taking part.
• There will be five districts in Class C cross-country, which came about due to classification changes in D.
• Neutral sites for Class C1 and C2 subdistrict and district volleyball competition are coming to an end, provided the schools competing are within 120 miles of one another. Higher seeds host.
• Sportsmanship from a spectator standpoint is a point of emphasis. Please be good mom and dad.
• Tennis coaches can coach in-between points now.
• Girls wrestling is an emerging sport in Nebraska, which changes very little now, but could lead to more in the future.
• Soccer subdistricts are starting earlier, so full the subdistrict and district schedule aren't all during the same week.
• NSAA media — including me — are doing more to make sure we're doing our part to keep sports going amid COVID-19. We're asked to communicate more with schools before attending events — particularly road events — and our logistics at state events will change.
Because it was a virtual event, there was no free food at the Meet & Greet. Lame, I know.
