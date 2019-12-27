Show of hands.
Who was looking forward to a sappy Christmas sports column from jolly old Grant?
Well too darn bad!
Instead of testing my brain and typing fingers, and coming up with something truly thoughtful for the holiday season, I decided to use this space to tell you how smart your kids are. Essentially, I'm just slapping a few complete sentences on top of a few all-academic lists someone already typed out once, but can you blame me?
No. 1, it's Christmas.
And, No. 2, these student-athletes deserve the spotlight for their hard work in both the athletic realm and the classroom.
First up, let's get into the Eastern Midlands Conference's All-Academic Award winners for the fall. These Blair juniors and seniors had a 3.5 GPA or higher while competing in a fall activity.
Audrey Rolland, Molly Kment, Ava Rech and Kaia Stewart earned their golf team's honors, while Sydney Chance, Addie Mertlik, Samantha MacDonald, Lyndsay Rahlfs, Carmen Warrick and Julia Saylor did the same for their softball squad. Lillian Knudtson, Grace Galbraith, Mary Roskens, Katie Matney, Zac Boswell, Aiden Klanderud, Ethan Funk and Sam Lueders ran cross-country and excelled in the classroom, while Jacob Chavez, Gunnar Ogle, Gavin Acker, Luke Mathiesen, Spencer Galbraith, Zach Wormuth, Tommy Thompson, Lance Hume, Braden Hanson, Charlie Kies, Dex Larsen, Nolan Ulrich, Nolan Osterhaus and Lance Acker paired good grades with football field work.
BHS volleyball players Emma Thoene, Madyson Ray, Katie Frazer, Ella Ross, Morgan Potts, Carley Damme and Emma Cada earned 3.5 GPAs, too.
Now, onto the 2019 fall Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State Award Winners. These athletes displayed individual academic excellence, leadership and made significant contributions to their NSAA activity. (In my opinion, the young people on this list shouldn't have had to buy their folks holiday presents this year. This should have been more than enough. Haha!)
ARLINGTON
Cross-country: Noah Hoffschneider, Noah Kubat, Jordyn Hancock. Football: Josh Miller, Tanner Pittman. Girls golf: Ema Horner, Mackenzie O'Flaherty. Play production: Bailey Bracht, Mary Helms. Softball: Jaidyn Spoon, Sarah Theiler. Volleyball: Lauren Clapper, Megan Green.
BLAIR
Cross-country: Funk, Lueders, Knudtson, Roskens. Football: Thompson, Wormuth. Girls golf: Anna Moore, Rech. Softball: MacDonald, Rahlfs. Volleyball: Cada, Frazer.
FORT CALHOUN
Cross-country: John McKennan, Kelsie Premer, Tessa Skelton. Football: Jayce Douchey, Jayden Hutner. Softball: Kennedy Bradburn, Mackenzie Hansen. Volleyball: Rianna Wells.
That's that. I didn't have to think too hard, but I will tell you that this took a little bit longer to type than you'd think. So, technically, I didn't exactly mail it in over the holiday break after all.
Congrats to all of the academic honorees on a job well done.
