Hi there.
I have a few things in the Washington County sports world that I'd like for you to know.
Here. We. Go.
Hoesing competes at Collegiate Rugby Championships
Class of 2017 Arlington grad Brooke Hoesing is a college rugby standout.
I've detailed her Wayne State College national championship exploits in these pages, but she took her career a step further last week in Philadelphia. The Wildcat captained her National Small College Rugby Organization (NSCRO) 7s select team during the Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championships.
Hoesing's squad finished seventh overall, defeating Notre Dame 24-0 for that designation. The former Eagle had two tries and, yes, it was that Notre Dame.
The NSCRO all-star squad also played Virginia Tech, Army, Northeastern, Kutztown and Life University during their stay in Philly.
Bears earn academic honors from EMC
Blair seniors and juniors competing in sports recently earned academic all-conference honors from the Eastern Midlands Conference.
Baseball standouts in the classroom were Jack Nielsen, Andy Straube, Spencer Galbraith, Treyton Jones, Max Nickerson, Gunnar Ogle and Auggie Rasmussen. Ryan Schumacher, Kyle Thomas, Gavin Acker and Matthew Hoffman represented the boys golf team.
Tennis players Ashley Clark, Laura Dutton, Meaghan Livermore, Michaela Diehm and Ava Rech were all-conference students as were Ryan Brunkhorst, Jack Sather, Brody Karls, Isaac Smith, Erica Lock, Paige Kesling, Cayla Nielsen, Eva Dunker, Sophia Grantham, Marissa Jonas, Gabby Leonard, Emma Thoene and Sidney Wickwire of the soccer teams.
Track and field standouts Ethan Rowe, Evan Slominski, Zac Boswell, Ethan Funk, Aiden Klanderud, Sam Lueders, Alec Tapp, Katie Frazer, Lillian Knudtson and Madyson Ray were honored. So, too, were music participants Bailey Bartelson, John Clarke, Isabelle Kaeding, Susan Koch, Abigail LaPlante, Joshua Rodriguez, Quinton Roeder, Dalton Stoner, Andrew Sorensen, Boswell, Frazer, Mackenzie Goeken, Hannah Hicks, Jonas, Knudtson, Lueders, Sami McDonald, Jessamine McLaughlin, Jaime Orton, Christina Paxson, Ray, Rech, Matthew Simonson and April Wrightson.
Youth sports registration at blairyouthsports.org
Did you know you can sign your kiddos up for tackle football and/or basketball at blairyouthsports.org?
Blair Youth Football registration for the 2019 fall season has a deadline of June 14. Kids in grades 3-8 can play.
Blair Basketball Club also has its 2019-20 registration link posted at blairyouthsports.org.
