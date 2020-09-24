Here it is ladies and gentlemen.
It's Part No. 2 of Jason Berg's guest column on the recent competition between the Blair High School graduating classes of 1980 and 1985.
If you missed Part No. 1, I hope you save your newspapers. It was recently printed for all to enjoy, and here's the follow-up.
Once again, “thanks” goes to Berg for writing this comedic, light-hearted article for all of us to enjoy.
***
The final event was beer pong, where both teams seemed confident in their success.
When asked why they were so cocky going into the event, both team captains — Jim Thompson of 1980 and Dave Kroeger of 1985 — said because they were good, and it was the event they'd focused on all year to be prepared for. An observer close to both team captains, who requested to remain anonymous, commented that these two guys are always cocky and they don’t know any better (thank you for the quote Tammy, your secret is safe with me).
Beer pong was a close contest, which ended, finally, in a victory for 1985. It was a tense game. A fan mentioned that they hadn’t smelled that much testosterone in a room since the fire hall dance of 1984.
The final tally for the weekend — which consisted of seven events — was 5-2 in the class of 1985's advantage. The 1980 athletes were congratulated for their performance and second-place accomplishment, while 1985 most humbly received its championship as the athletes yelled, “Yeah! We are the best! They played “We are the Champions” by Queen all night long.
The class of 1985 is expecting a key to the city of Blair.
Of course, an event this large filled with hyper-competitive athletes doesn’t go without its controversies. Some of the key conflicts included a charge by 1985's Jason Berg, who claimed someone stole his game shoes which could not be found.
The shoes in question were mysteriously discovered two days later in the garage where Berg says he searched. Others close to the '80s competitors thought, perhaps, he overlooked them due to the late night festivities. When asked, the man said he didn’t remember losing his shoes.
In addition to that controversy, there was tension on the beach between the two teams on the scoring and structure of the Frisbeer contest brackets. One onlooker stated in anonymity that this was due to no one being able to remember the rules — let alone the scores — due to the beverage intake. As the debate raged on, a fan from the crowd yelled out over the teams' heated debate, “Oh my gosh, we are out of ice!”
Quickly, both teams settled on an '80s victory as both teams raced back to the sports complex campus. Following the near disastrous turn of events, the person in charge of ice quickly redeemed themselves by filling all coolers and cups with ice using nothing but her hands and swim top. Both teams and fans gave a standing ovation for the ingenuity, hustle and tan lines.
Overall, the '80 versus '85 battle was a high stakes game that was felt by all involved. One wife yelled at her husband's team “Don't come home if you don't win something” as the competitors left. After later questioning, it appears all went home with the same spouses they came with.
All in all, the event was a great success. The athletes, still in their somewhat prime
years, competed at this level with the same intensity as they once did at Blair High School. MVP for
1985 was Jason Warden thanks to his walk-off dart shot. The 1980 Dibben brothers, Dan and Dave, earned the same honor for their eerie nonverbal communications that allowed them to play with such synchronicity.
Next year's event is already in the planning stages with multiple potential sponsors targeted. Those include Busch Light, Bud Light, Titos Handmade Vodka, the guy who sells us all
lemons and limes, and the most necessary sponsorship of all — MOTRIN.
***
Again, I Grant Egger would like to reiterate that I have no idea if any of this happened as Mr. Berg wrote it. All I know is that I'm glad I read it.
