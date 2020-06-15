Jacy Schueth took hitting lessons and worked on her catching even when COVID-19 meant she couldn't practice with her fastpitch softball team, the age 12 and younger Wild Swings.
Still, full practices like Thursday's at the Blair Youth Sports Complex are preferred.
“It's been great,” said coach JJ Schueth, Jacy's father. “It's been a long spring of not having it.”
The Wild Swings were one of four teams occupying fields at the Youth Sports Complex on Thursday evening. Another squad, the Blair Chaos, were on a Blair Youth Softball Association field opposite the Wild Swings, while two baseball teams conducted practices on the west end of the complex.
“A few of them were a little rusty,” coach Schueth said of his squad's initial practices at the beginning of June. “But, overall, the stuff we did in the winter carried well through.”
The Blair ballclub graded highly.
“It was good,” Schueth said. “A little out of shape, but we're working on that.”
The Wild Swings are working toward upcoming Greater Omaha Softball League games. The league has yet to finalize a schedule, but the Blair team expects to play doubleheaders every Tuesday in Omaha once games are allowed to begin Thursday, according to Nebraska Directed Health Measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.