Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Blair fourth- and fifth-graders pumped their legs and ran in September 2003 during the annual Turkey Trot.
Four event winners were crowned after the races at Arbor Park Intermediate School. Sean Wade and Presley Glaser won the boys and girls divisions of the fifth-grade race, respectively. Drew Harsin and Samantha Anderson, meanwhile, won the race between fourth-graders.
The overall event promoted physical fitness, but also increased awareness of those in need. Winning students were to donate frozen turkeys to the Washington County Food Pantry in time for the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.