Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Fifty-three high school quarterbacks and receivers descended on the Dana College campus in July 1992 to learn from longtime Pella, Iowa, football coach Norris Hale.
The coach, who also spent time at Plattsmouth, drew players from four states — Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas — to learn from him.
Among the attendees were Blair Bears Ryan Wendt and Jason Roewert. Wendt, a QB, finished his high school career with 1,837 passing yards from 1991-93. Roewert, meanwhile, was a running back who caught passes during the camp.
Coach Hale's assistants during the four-day event had Fort Calhoun ties. His son, Mickey Hale, was a Omaha Cathedral coach at the time, but had previously led the Pioneers.
David Seizys, meanwhile, was a Fort Calhoun graduate who was a current Nebraska Cornhusker wingback.
