Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
The Arlington Sportsmen's Club hoped to draw a crowd for a Feb. 11, 1967, benefit basketball game at Arlington High School.
It bought a large advertisement in a Enterprise Media Group newspaper, enlisted a team of local coaches to play and brought in “The Big Names of The University of Nebraska Football Team” to square off against them.
The Huskers advertised were in fact big names. Among them was Barry Alvarez, who turned his Big Red playing days into a hall of fame coaching career at Wisconsin, where he is currently the athletics director.
Nebraska quarterbacks Bob Churchich, Frank Patrick and Wayne Weber took part as did North Platte native Larry Wachholtz, who won the 1967 Tom Novak Award and was later inducted into both the Nebraska Football and Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fames.
Receiver Dennis Richnafsky caught 61 passes at Nebraska, while Harry Wilson ran for 1,702 yards before a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wayne Meylan was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Kelly Petersen was a first team All-Big Eight selection and Ben Gregory eventually played for the Buffalo Bills.
Tom Penney, Carel Stith, Mick Ziegler and Ron Kirkland also took part on the Huskers' side.
The team of local coaches, meanwhile, were Gerald Otte, Harold Carrier, Denny Brisler, Tom Brown, Leonard Kopecky, Don Beckmann, Roger Peterson, Woody Smith, Jim Kruger, Wes Schnack, Bruce Green and Mel Hawbecker, according to the Sportsmen's Club advertisement. Folks could watch them play the Huskers for just $1.
