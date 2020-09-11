Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
A group of Blair hunters were pleased enough with reaching their bag limit to share the photo with a 1934 Enterprise Media Group newspaper.
The hunters were pictured with the 52 pheasants after a successful outing near Allen on an October Friday. A.E. Hanna took the photo of the men gathered around a car, their harvest propped up and hanging from the vehicle.
The Enterprise published the picture and the hunters' names. They were: Harry Walker, Bus Short, Jim Brown, George VanDeusen, Burt Williams, Orval Scheffler, Ted Curley, L.C. Klopp, Harold Beemer, Les Reynolds, Clarence “Red” Jensen and Bill Gustin.
