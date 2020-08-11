Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
The 1984 Fort Calhoun High School football season was a success well before the Pioneers clinched their first-ever NSAA playoff appearance.
By just the third game, coach Ron Ernst's team was already making history. The program had never been 3-0 in 11-man play.
“A very special time for me in my career,” Ernst said during a Thursday phone call. He's since become the winningest coach in Ripon College history during a near 30-year stint in central Wisconsin.
Years ago, though, a lot of people told Ernst not to take the Fort Calhoun job in 1982. They cited a complete lack of football success, but the coach signed on anyway, starting with what would be an influential group of underclassmen on the field.
Two years later, those Pioneers had built themselves up into a “pretty doggone good football team,” Ernst recalled 36 years later. The coach had projected his team's 1984 success, too.
“I think we'll be improved over last year,” Ernst told an Enterprise sportswriter that preseason. “We have some people in their third and fourth years who have learned to play under pressure and we hope to put the learning to good use.”
Fort Calhoun started fast, winning its first three games against Cedar Bluffs, Mead and Palmyra. In game No. 4, the Pioneers were spurred on by Eugene Tietz's 60-yard touchdown run, besting Louisville 20-0.
Shawn Matzen's fumble recovery in the end zone then led to a 12-0 win against Waterloo in game No. 5 before an 18-0 win over Murray in No. 6. Quarterback John Fitzgerald scored two running touchdowns during the latter, but it was the Pioneers' defense that was shining with its fourth shutout in six games.
“We probably had the smallest defensive line in the history of high school football,” Ernst said.
That didn't get in the way of Fort Calhoun's success, though. He said his team was quick up front, which encouraged coaches to be aggressive and bring pressure.
“We had fun,” Ernst said. “Shutting teams out will do that.”
Yutan ended what was an unbeaten Fort Calhoun start the next week. The Chieftains won 16-7, though the Pioneers' coach still believes his team should have won after a bad call by the referees called back a FCHS touchdown.
Ernst's team rebounded, though, with a 25-0 homecoming game victory against Malcolm. Running back Brian Hansen scored three touchdowns, including a 74-yard capper, after Fitzgerald started off the game with a 21-yard TD pass to Jason Kemper.
The win was Fort Calhoun's seventh in just eight games. It'd end the regular season 7-2, finishing in a tie for second in the East Central Nebraska Conference and clinching one of the league's four playoff berths.
The Pioneers went onto lose their NSAA postseason debut 28-0 to Geneva, the Omaha World Herald's No. 2 team in Class C1.
Five Fort Calhoun players — defensive lineman Dave Hausman, linebacker Paul Wolff, Kemper, offensive lineman Roger Shipley and Hansen — finished the season as all-conference selections. A sixth, Jeff Genoways, earned honorable mention.
Ernst said there are Fort Calhoun folks who remain special to him 36 years later. Some players were “knuckleheads” in the classroom, but good people on and off the field. He remains in contact with some, and tries to keep up with Pioneer football when he can.
