Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
High school football fans received a special treat during halftime of a September 1966 game between Blair and Schuyler.
Not only did the Bears' marching band perform, but so did the band of the visitors. The Enterprise newspaper lauded the performances, recalling the Friday night as “Band Night.”
In addition to the bands' performances, Blair High School freshmen had a poster parade during the break, with most of their artistry complementing the senior class.
“Did the seniors note the two frosh lads who carried their sign upside down as the passed the west stands?” the Enterprise writer asked.
The BHS football team, meanwhile, notched a 24-0 victory against Schuyler. Mike Thompson ran for 89 yards, while Jon Lippincott had 41 and the game's first score.
The win was apart of a perfect 1966 weekend for Washington County football teams. The Bears won, Dana College beat Concordia 19-0, Fort Calhoun bested Nebraska School for the Deaf 55-26 and Arlington topped Bennington 19-13.
