Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Coach Jerome Skrdla's Fort Calhoun girls basketball team reached the state basketball tournament in 1992.
To reach those heights, though, the Pioneers had to win a subdistrict nail-biter against their neighbors from Arlington High School. The game came down to the final buzzer.
Just days after Fort Calhoun scored 87 points against Conestoga, the Eagles' defense locked coach Skrdla's team down. With just more than 15 seconds left on the clock, the Pioneers had less than 30 points.
With exactly 15 seconds left, however, FCHS trailed Arlington just 33-32 after Lori Hamilton's 3-pointer.
The Eagles were able to inbound the ball with the lead, but they also missed a foul shot with that same one-point advantage. The Pioneers made them pay with Hamilton passing the ball to Ali Tinkham and then getting the ball back in time for a buzzer-beating jump shot.
The 34-33 Fort Calhoun victory propelled it to the subdistrict final against Fremont Bergan and then the district final against West Point Central Catholic. The Pioneers won both, 50-43 and 51-40, respectively.
Fort Calhoun eventually ended its 1992 season with a 1-1 showing at state. The Pioneers beat Grant 51-35 with Laurie Dorau scoring a team-high 24 points to go with 14 rebounds. They then lost to Sandy Creek 65-50, closing the year with a 20-4 record.
