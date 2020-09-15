Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
The Dana College baseball team struggled through a 7-30 season in 1992.
During that campaign, which started with four wins and four losses, the Vikings lost 21 games in a row. They finally broke that skid during the second game of a doubleheader against Concordia University.
“We got one, but, boy, what a struggle,” Dana coach Dale Lemon said at the time. “This was a great 1-0 game.”
The Vikings beat the Bulldogs 1-0 on Shawn Winters' solo homer. Pitcher Craig Barsness picked up the victory, having earned a seven-hit shutout.
The victory pushed Dana's record to 5-25. It ended the year 2-5 over its final seven games.
