Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
The Dairy Queen slow-pitch team of Blair won the 1977 State Junior Girls Softball Tournament.
DQ went 5-1 during the summer event under coaches Gail Snyder and Joe Unstead, avenging its lone loss during the championship round.
The trophy-winners started play with back-to-back wins against Scotty's Trash, 16-6, and Blair Carpets, 12-4. Sally Rasmussen notched three hits against Scotty's, while Karen Walker and Barbara Bohrer tallied two apiece against Carpets.
That's when Shuster's knocked off Dairy Queen, forcing the eventual champs into a win-or-go-home game against Blair Carpets. DQ won 16-9, earning a rematch against the team that defeated them.
Shuster's needed one win against Snyder and Unstead's team, while the coaches' team needed two to earn the title. DQ won the first contest 7-5 and the second 17-8 to reign supreme. Walker was 4-for-4 during the first game, while Nancy Bohrer and Rasmussen totaled four hits each in the second.
