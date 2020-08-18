Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Seemingly before the combination of letters became well-known, BMX was described as “moto-cross without the motor” in an October 1979 Enterprise Media Group newspaper.
Youngsters from Washington County had taken to racing their bikes and found success worthy of a large photo and write-up in the sports pages. The writer described gear-less bikes traveling around courses of turns, jumps and obstacles, and noted that such races had occurred in Fort Calhoun and Omaha throughout the summer and fall.
Blair riders had won several trophies for their efforts. Curt Rolland led the contingent with seven wins, while Tom Lantry and Brad Stirek won five. Mike Mackie had three trophies for the year, and Todd and Jason Van Scoy had two and one, respectively.
Brent Mackie, Barry Stirek, Mack Mackie, Phil Hatton and Brian Mackie also competed.
The BMX racers weren't done, though. They were still looking forward to Dec. 9, 1979, when they were to compete in indoor races at Omaha's Civic Auditorium.
