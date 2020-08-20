Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Ten men met at Arlington's Freddie's Cafe in August 1978 to reminisce.
Those men once were members of the Bell Creek Ball Team that played “pasture ball” near Hartman School. Pasture baseball, the newspaper report on their meeting said, is country kids' version of “sandlot ball.”
The Bell Creek team didn't have a regular coach and played by a democracy. The players did have regular positions on the field, however. Among the team members were Roy Petersen, Jens Sorenson, Martin Dunklau, Obert Scheer, Bill Newkirk, Ewald Dunklau, Albert Dunklau, Emil Dunklau, Bill Pope and Otis Scheer.
The Bell Creek squad played teams named after the Papillion Creek, Brown Creek and Herman, among others.
