Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Before becoming an NFL referee and successful Blair business man, Pat Mallette was known as the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Rasmussen.
At least that's how a Washington County newspaper referenced him in the first line of a sports story chronicling his 1956 baseball exploits in Texas. Helen Mallette's husband — and Goodfellows Air Force Base pitcher — threw a no-hitter in San Angelo during the season opener.
Pat, of course, went onto even more great sports success once relocating to Blair. An educator at BHS, he went on to officiate in the Big 8 and Missouri Valley Conferences as well as in the NFL for 26 years. He wore stripes and a whistle around his neck during Super Bowl XXI in 1987.
Mallette later earned recognition as a member of the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame, but is also a member of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame for achievements like those earned on a Texas diamond in 1956. He was a Nebraska Cornhusker and had success on semipro teams in his home state before moving to Texas to serve as a lieutenant in the Air Force.
Against Abilene Christian College, the Rasmussen's son-in-law earned a 4-0 Goodfellows win without allowing a hit. He threw 106 pitches, struck out nine batters and had just three balls leave the infield.
A year later, in 1957, Mallette also played professional baseball in the Baltimore Oriole's farm system.
According to his 2015 obituary, “Pat’s true highlights in life were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his love of the outdoors and sports and belief in hard work.”
