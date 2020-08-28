Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Arlington Elementary School sponsored a Punt, Pass and Kick competition in 1997.
Fifty-six boys and 32 girls took part with youngsters in grades 1-6 earning top hop honors. Among them was future Nebraska football player Thomas Grove, a competitor in the grades 3-4 division.
The Cornhusker, who was on the team from 2007 through 2010 after running for 1,133 as an Eagle senior, won the punt and kick categories, while Nick Berg was the best passer. On the girls side, Kelsey Hallstrom claimed the punt title, Kelsey Thompson won the pass category and Amber Boulton won the kicking competition.
In grades 1-2, Heather Goodwin and Sam Stark were the best punters, Rebecca Goodwin and Trenton Hurtsell were the best passers and Tiffany French and Beau Brown were the top kickers.
Amber Guselman (punt), Whitney French (pass) and Shannon Arps (kick) were grades 5-6 winners as were Tyler Nath (punt), Billy Halley (pass) and Jake Chvatal (kick).
