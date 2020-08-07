Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
It's no secret what wins cross-country meets.
“Putting four runners in the top 10 will usually win you the conference meet and that's what they went out and did,” former Arlington cross-country coach Dave Ziola said in 1994.
The Eagles' boys and girls teams swept the Nebraska Capitol Conference titles that year. They used a team effort to hold off second-place Fort Calhoun in both standings.
The AHS girls' championship was their first, while the boys earned their eighth title in 11 years.
Summer Morrison led the Eagles on the girls' side, finishing fourth overall in 16:59. Tiffany Gunderson, Missy Beran and Beth Cornstuble, meanwhile, were seventh, eighth and ninth.
On the boys' side, Arlington's Chad Morrison was third in 17:11. Steve Russell, Kyle Royuk and Josh Ehrenberg were sixth, eighth and ninth, respectively.
