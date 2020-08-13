Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Arlington Citizen newspapers have long shared community fishermen's catches.
In 1964, a photo of Ernie Westergaard was featured along with a story about his fishing success. The first line of the article read, “Not all of the big ones get away.”
In the picture, the Arlington man posed with his young granddaughters — Cindy and Sheila Kingry — and his 20-pound buffalo fish. The catch highlighted the trio's trip to Lake Okoboji in northwest Iowa.
The newspaper questioned Westergaard for the story, asking the fisherman what he used as bait.
“Something they liked to bite on,” he said.
Today, Enterprise Media Group features Outdoors Photos of the Week every week. Washington County residents can submit their photos by email to sports@enterprisepub.com with the name of the person featured, a description of what they caught, and when and where it happened.
